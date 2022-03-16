English
[Ths is a bar]Added a small event that if you wear the Hero's Medal or any of its variations with prefixes when talking to the bartender, she will recognize it and give every team member a round of Hero's Glory for free.
Changed the banner that is designed to support the Ukrainian people to a more clear one. (I'm also not 100% sure if the previous one has any copyright claims on it. Although that's very unlikely, it's better to just use a new one made by me.)
[Ghost of Kyiv]Fixed a bug that sometimes missiles may not spawn correctly in higher difficulties.
简体中文
【这是间酒吧】加入了一个简短的小剧情，当你带着英雄的徽章（或任何它的带有前缀的变种）与酒保对话的时候，酒保会给队伍里的每个成员免费来一杯英雄的荣耀。
重新制作了支持乌克兰的海报。（同时，因为我还无法100%确定之前那个海报完全没有版权问题。尽管非常不像是会存在这种问题，但是保险起见还是替换成了一张我制造的版本。）
【基辅的幽灵】修复了在高难度下导弹有时不会正常生成的BUG。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 16 March 2022
Update, Version 20220316
English
