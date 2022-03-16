Hey everyone!
This last month we've been hard at work addressing post launch issues and working on porting to other platforms. We've also been following up bug reports, feedback and player recommendations, and are now happy to release a new update!
V2.0.0 includes:
_- Blue Fire Tutorial level for new players (movement / abilities)
- Interface improvements
- Controller buttons and overall feel improvement
- All emotes are now unlocked in any level you play
- Npcs fixes
- Rates are now more accurate
- Ledge grab on movement fixed
- Hazard and dangerous objects improved
- New spawn sound system for objects and hazards
- Multiselecting the same kind of objects lets you change their parameters together
- Object movement improved
- Collision of some objects adjusted
- Level settings adjusted (Mana, Health, Spirits)
- Bug Fixes & Polish_
Don't forget to join our Blue Fire Discord Server to get in touch with the community, share your new levels and report any bugs you encounter!
Till next time!
Robi Studios
