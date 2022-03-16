Update 1.17b: Improvements and fixes

Dear operators,
Little update 1.17b is online.
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: Position of the fingers of hand left for each firearm
- Add: Ambiant Stealth/combat musics
- Add: Option - Ambiant music
- Improve: System of weapon blocked
- Improve: Ragdoll physics
- Fix: Weapon blocked might be shaky
- Fix: Undesirable offset animations lying down without firearm
- Fix: Undesirable turn in place animations of player if control another character (dog/drone...)
- Fix: Wrong animations used if control another character with first-person view
- Fix: Wrong handgun location if use shield and first-person view
- Fix: Cannot change speed variation in some conditions
Changed files in this update