Black One Blood Brothers update for 16 March 2022

Update 1.17b: Improvements and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8383072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Little update 1.17b is online.

Cheers,
Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: Position of the fingers of hand left for each firearm
  • Add: Ambiant Stealth/combat musics
  • Add: Option - Ambiant music
  • Improve: System of weapon blocked
  • Improve: Ragdoll physics
  • Fix: Weapon blocked might be shaky
  • Fix: Undesirable offset animations lying down without firearm
  • Fix: Undesirable turn in place animations of player if control another character (dog/drone...)
  • Fix: Wrong animations used if control another character with first-person view
  • Fix: Wrong handgun location if use shield and first-person view
  • Fix: Cannot change speed variation in some conditions

