 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

60 Seconds! Reatomized update for 17 March 2022

03/11/2021 1.1.3b21 Bugfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8383011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention fellow survivors!

Do you remember the feeling of loosing control? Especially while switching from gamepad to keyboard? This will trouble you no more, because we have fixed that! Furthermore we have managed to fix the issue of settings and controls not saving after closing the panel with the Escape key and implemented few additional improvements to enhance user experience on Steam Deck. Don't forget to check it out and share your handheld experience with us. Oh and don't forget to grab few cans of nutritious soup on the way!

☢️ 17/03/2022 1.1.4b26 Bugfix Update ☢️

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed issues with switching from gamepad to keyboard
  • Fixed settings and controls not saved when settings panel was closed with Esc key
  • Updated Unity and plugins
  • Improvements for user experience on Steam Deck

Changed files in this update

60 Seconds! Remaster Win64 Depot 1012881
  • Loading history…
60 Seconds! Remaster - macOS Depot 1012882
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.