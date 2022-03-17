03/11/2021 1.1.3b21 Bugfix Update

Attention fellow survivors!
Do you remember the feeling of loosing control? Especially while switching from gamepad to keyboard? This will trouble you no more, because we have fixed that! Furthermore we have managed to fix the issue of settings and controls not saving after closing the panel with the Escape key and implemented few additional improvements to enhance user experience on Steam Deck. Don't forget to check it out and share your handheld experience with us. Oh and don't forget to grab few cans of nutritious soup on the way!
☢️ 17/03/2022 1.1.4b26 Bugfix Update ☢️
BUGFIXES
- Fixed issues with switching from gamepad to keyboard
- Fixed settings and controls not saved when settings panel was closed with Esc key
- Updated Unity and plugins
- Improvements for user experience on Steam Deck
Changed files in this update