Update v2.9.0

Dear leaf blowers, it's update time again! New content, QoL improvements, Bugfixes. This update mostly affects mid/end game players.
A separate announcement about season 4 will be posted in a day or two.
Changelog:
- New leaves: [spoiler]Biotite, Malachite[/spoiler]
- New areas: [spoiler]Biotite Forest, The Lone Tree[/spoiler]
- New pets: [spoiler]Bearo, Panthero, Witcho[/spoiler]
- New upgrades, notable:
- [spoiler]- Auto-Slap[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]- Borb Pyramid Taxi[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]- Crunchy Coins in MLC shop[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Upgradable Equipment[/spoiler]
- Crafting Changes:
-
- Reroll Crafted Leaves' Craft%
-
- Locked Crafted Leaves restrict rerolling stats/props
-
- Crafted Leaves property filter added ("Overview" section)
- Upgradable items can be upgraded multiple times at once via Ctrl/Shift/Alt
- Stats menu changed a bit, includes some new stats like TGM, Trade Levels, or Converter Crit Chance
- Relics damage fixed (damage calculation was invalid, resulting in a damage nerf)
- Autobuy threshold added to the Bot Control Panel
- [spoiler]Leafscender Autouse bot added (can be toggled in the Leafscension menu), Start all Leafscenders added[/spoiler]
- Seeds give at least 1 leaf of the relevant type even if the relevant resource count is 0
- Trades resources tooltips enabled
- Potential moon/dark glade teleport fix on mobile
- Lore spelling fix (Bob #1)
- Pet menu shows active number of pets/max number of pets
- Crafting probabilities return to Crafting menu when closed
- Fisho increases slap damage (about time!)
- [spoiler]BLC x3 gem upgrade unlocked after first prestige[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]MLC x3 gem upgrade unlocked after first BLC[/spoiler]
- Saved pet teams are now saved in order (teams have to be saved again)
- Offline rewards fixed (converters actually converted when offline rewards dialog was open)
- Sacred Leaf gain fixed from Relics
- Lowered the max instance number of resource text rewards (from 200 to 50)
- Trader's crunch trade duration fixed
- ALB prestige tool equip fixed
- General challenge fixes (challenge restart might be required)
- Relics Sacred Leaves bonus increased
Changed files in this update