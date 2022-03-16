1.0.3 - Mushidex

I've finished implementing a new feature which will help you in your quest to unlock all Kukumushi evolutions.
I proudly present, the Mushidex!
It's a menu that can be accessed directly from the HUD while in-game, showing all the evolutions unlocked so far.
In addition, there are diagrams to indicate the evolution paths required to unlock any pets you have yet to discover.
Also, it's totally original, and isn't anything like a Pokédex. Why would you even say that?
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update