 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kukumushi Virtual Pet update for 16 March 2022

1.0.3 - Mushidex

Share · View all patches · Build 8382945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've finished implementing a new feature which will help you in your quest to unlock all Kukumushi evolutions.
I proudly present, the Mushidex!
It's a menu that can be accessed directly from the HUD while in-game, showing all the evolutions unlocked so far.
In addition, there are diagrams to indicate the evolution paths required to unlock any pets you have yet to discover.
Also, it's totally original, and isn't anything like a Pokédex. Why would you even say that?

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Kukumushi Virtual Pet Content Depot 1855071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.