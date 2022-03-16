Greetings and Salutations
In this patch, we have taken a bold move and reworked the dash mechanic so that you can aim it in any direction. Please test it and tell us how you like it and if it breaks anything. We have also made cool upgrades to the charge spells where you can see the projectiles while you charge them up.
New Content
- Teleportation in any direction
- Teleportation can now be held to show where you will land
- Charge spells display the projectiles to be cast dynamically
Player
- Teleportation in any direction
- Teleportation can now be held to show where you will land
- Swift ice dash glides in the direction you aimed the dash
- Poison bomb balanced and now displaying projectiles
- Arcane Burst balanced and now displaying projectiles
- Bamboo Burst balanced and now displaying projectiles
- Eye of Cthulhu balanced and now displaying projectiles
- Vampire Ring balanced and now displaying projectiles
- Ring of Filth balanced
- Reworked ice dagger
- Reworked Slash
World
- The moon is now a bit shorter
- R’Lyeh is now a bit shorter
- Yith is now a bit shorter
- Optimized Lights in the Loam Land
Other
- You can now key bind up and down moving, used for aiming with dash
- Better gamepad navigation between ring slots in the inventory
- New dash tutorial in the prologue
- Improved input mapping visuals
- Optimized Shaders
Bug Fixes
- Teleportation while going through a sidearea
- Act 2 boss charge effects are back
- Pause menu did not pause inside black hole slowdowns
- Can’t read npc text down in the basement of Tower of Knowledge
- Fixed getting stuck in flame pillars
- Polished water in Loam Lands
That is all for now, cheers!
Changed files in this update