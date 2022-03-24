 Skip to content

Horizon's Gate update for 24 March 2022

Version 1.5.86: A few bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes ahoy! Some very subtle bugs are fixed, along with various modding improvements.

FIXES

  • Fixed Minimum XP not being given to characters with less than 54xp in the class
  • Fixed Salvage Station runs affecting spawn power of non-Salvage Station encounters
  • Fixed incorrect range in description of Storm Cannon
  • Minor optimization of saving zones

MODDING

  • Fixed SpawnData cloneFrom affecting the original
  • Added ModSamples/SpecialSpawnSample.txt
  • Fixed specialSpawn TriggerEffect not using correct tile sprite when replacing terrain
  • Fixed specialSpawn TriggerEffect not replacing terrain if adjustWallTypesAccordingly=true
  • Added filename in Mod crash log

