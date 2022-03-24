Version 1.5.86: A few bugfixes

Bugfixes ahoy! Some very subtle bugs are fixed, along with various modding improvements.
FIXES
- Fixed Minimum XP not being given to characters with less than 54xp in the class
- Fixed Salvage Station runs affecting spawn power of non-Salvage Station encounters
- Fixed incorrect range in description of Storm Cannon
- Minor optimization of saving zones
MODDING
- Fixed SpawnData cloneFrom affecting the original
- Added ModSamples/SpecialSpawnSample.txt
- Fixed specialSpawn TriggerEffect not using correct tile sprite when replacing terrain
- Fixed specialSpawn TriggerEffect not replacing terrain if adjustWallTypesAccordingly=true
- Added filename in Mod crash log
Changed files in this update