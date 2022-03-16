 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

My Truck Game update for 16 March 2022

City Bus Released + H-Shifter Implementation

Share · View all patches · Build 8382703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • City bus added to the game.
  • H-Shifter implementation (only tested with Logitech Driving Force Shifter for G29), in order to shift into gears higher than 6th gear, press the Range Button (D-Pad Left on the Steering Wheel or Right Shift on the Keyboard).
  • Fixed some textures on the 8x8 tanker truck.
  • There have been a lot of changes to the code for the gearbox and fixed some mistakes on the code for the engine RPM and torque.


Changed files in this update

My Truck Game Content Depot 1763831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.