- City bus added to the game.
- H-Shifter implementation (only tested with Logitech Driving Force Shifter for G29), in order to shift into gears higher than 6th gear, press the Range Button (D-Pad Left on the Steering Wheel or Right Shift on the Keyboard).
- Fixed some textures on the 8x8 tanker truck.
- There have been a lot of changes to the code for the gearbox and fixed some mistakes on the code for the engine RPM and torque.
My Truck Game update for 16 March 2022
City Bus Released + H-Shifter Implementation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
