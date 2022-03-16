Patch 2.07c

NEW
- You can now copy your ID to the clipboard by cliciking it (not the name)
CHANGES
- You can now drag the Drop Log window using the whole title bar
- The Drop Log will format SPH and MPH values to fit the numbers in the textbox
- Drop Log will exclude Pins lost due full bag
FIXES
- HoloMap description
- Chikara negative value
- The random ±5% attack speed on Pins will be correctly applied
- After seasoning the synthlab cells amount will be 'max' as default
- Wish Set damage multiplier
Changed files in this update