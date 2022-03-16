 Skip to content

Idle Pins update for 16 March 2022

Patch 2.07c

Patch 2.07c

NEW

  • You can now copy your ID to the clipboard by cliciking it (not the name)

CHANGES

  • You can now drag the Drop Log window using the whole title bar
  • The Drop Log will format SPH and MPH values to fit the numbers in the textbox
  • Drop Log will exclude Pins lost due full bag

FIXES

  • HoloMap description
  • Chikara negative value
  • The random ±5% attack speed on Pins will be correctly applied
  • After seasoning the synthlab cells amount will be 'max' as default
  • Wish Set damage multiplier

