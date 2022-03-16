1.1.3.0 Build

I built this a while ago and haven't released cos was planning to release it all as 1.2, but got no idea when i got time for that so here we are
1.1.3.0 01/01/2022
- Can change logos and jersey types in in depth view by clicking on them
1.1.2.0 21/09/2021
- Bet Odds In Match View
- Ladder Has Swap View Function Now (View Ties, Points For & Against)
- Fixed Bug where ties where not getting added to away team (points were still being added however)
- Players Can Now Offload
1.1.1.0 19/09/2021
- More Summaries Added
- Summaries Can Now Be Filtered In The Settings