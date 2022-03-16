 Skip to content

SYDE Rugby League Simulator update for 16 March 2022

1.1.3.0 Build

Share · View all patches · Build 8382237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I built this a while ago and haven't released cos was planning to release it all as 1.2, but got no idea when i got time for that so here we are

1.1.3.0 01/01/2022

  • Can change logos and jersey types in in depth view by clicking on them

1.1.2.0 21/09/2021

  • Bet Odds In Match View
  • Ladder Has Swap View Function Now (View Ties, Points For & Against)
  • Fixed Bug where ties where not getting added to away team (points were still being added however)
  • Players Can Now Offload

1.1.1.0 19/09/2021

  • More Summaries Added
  • Summaries Can Now Be Filtered In The Settings
