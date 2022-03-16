Version 1.3

New Content
New Unit: Kiros
Strike the current target, silencing them and all enemies in a 1 tile cone from the target for [1.5/2.5/3.5] seconds and dealing [80/120/200] pierce damage to the target.
New Power: Redirect
The bearer takes [40/60/85]% reduced blunt damage but [20/30/40]% extra magic and pierce damage.
New Power: Vortex
Every 3 seconds, deal [45/65/110] pierce damage to the nearest enemy within 2 tiles of the bearer.
General
Powers now only require 2 additional copies to get from level 2 to level 3 instead of 3 additional copies. Additionally, all 3 mana cost powers have been reduced to 2 mana and balanced accordingly.
The base damage taken from surviving units has been reduced during the first 4 rounds of the match.
The Conqueror and Moneybags titles are now upgradeable by obtaining them multiple times.
You can now mute your opponent by right-clicking on their Deity.
Added game option to hide your opponent's name and profile picture.
Gold is now capped out at 50 000.
Balance
- Shadowstalker health increased from 450 to 600.
- Phoenix health drained on cast reduced from 15% down to 9%.
- Harden invulnerability duration reduced from 1.5 seconds down to 1 second.
- Cruel Winter silence reduced from 3 seconds down to 1.5 seconds. Damage reduced from 100 down to 80.
- Primal fury damage reduced from 55% down to 50%. Top end scale damage has been reduced as well.
- Drain Essence extra lifesteal from Pierce Damage dealt reduced from 10% down to 5%.
- Hibernate spell damage increased from 60% to 70%. Initial stun duration reduced from 5 down to 4 seconds.
- Mana Blade has been reworked to give mana each time the bearer casts an ability as opposed to gaining mana based on ability damage dealt.
- Wild axe splash damage reduced from 35% down to 25%. Miss chance reduced from [20/30/50]% down to [20/25/35]%.
- Noble sacrifice health drained per ally reduced from 100 down to 80.
- Icy Chill chance on attack increased from 8% to 10%.
- Clear Mind chance to crit increased from 40% to 45%.
- Rally shield increased from 85 up to 100.
- Irali minion health increased from 70 to 105.
- Reduced Mana Hound cast time.
- The weakness from Piercing Strikes will now increase with level upgrades.
Bug Fixes
- Powers that apply a buff or debuff to a target will no longer stack independently from multiple casters.
- Fixed a bug where Deadly Ooze would trigger itself on occasion.
- Fixed a bug where selling Healing Affinity would still cause it to benefit the bearer.
- The Berserker will now correctly ignore stuns while his ability is active.
- Fixed a bug where Pocket Portal would allow a unit to teleport on top of another.
