Never Return update for 16 March 2022

Update v8.08

Never Return update for 16 March 2022

Update v8.08

Build 8382066

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the absence of effects of Musket Heatwave
Fixed the unexpected increase of bullet consumption after changing Muskets
Fixed the absence of effects when using healing potions
Fixed the absence of the gem names when fetching from NextBox
Fixed the absence of Overlord’s skill Rounding Fireball
Optimized the Main Menu to accelerate loading
Optimized Select Characters UI to accelerate loading
Adjusted the effect of Abyss' Gaze from “damaging by overall health percentage” to “current health percentage”
Adjusted the floor on which Kingdom Shooter would occur and lowered its shooting frequency

