Fixed the absence of effects of Musket Heatwave
Fixed the unexpected increase of bullet consumption after changing Muskets
Fixed the absence of effects when using healing potions
Fixed the absence of the gem names when fetching from NextBox
Fixed the absence of Overlord’s skill Rounding Fireball
Optimized the Main Menu to accelerate loading
Optimized Select Characters UI to accelerate loading
Adjusted the effect of Abyss' Gaze from “damaging by overall health percentage” to “current health percentage”
Adjusted the floor on which Kingdom Shooter would occur and lowered its shooting frequency
Never Return update for 16 March 2022
Update v8.08
