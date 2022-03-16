1.0.5 Various bug fixes and head bobbing toggle

- Fixed bug that allowed trinkets to be collected again when returning to the level
- Fixed lost boy clipping through the maze when far away
- Added a "Head Bobbing" toggle to the settings menu
- Treasure chest can now be reset instantly if you get it stuck somewhere
- Hopefully fixed soft-locking that can occur sometimes when exiting a portal
- Fixed a few more typos
