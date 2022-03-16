 Skip to content

Hyperbolica update for 16 March 2022

1.0.5 Various bug fixes and head bobbing toggle

16 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that allowed trinkets to be collected again when returning to the level
  • Fixed lost boy clipping through the maze when far away
  • Added a "Head Bobbing" toggle to the settings menu
  • Treasure chest can now be reset instantly if you get it stuck somewhere
  • Hopefully fixed soft-locking that can occur sometimes when exiting a portal
  • Fixed a few more typos

