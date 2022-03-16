Build 83 - SubBuild 2022.3.16

Changes :
- Gameplay : now the stretch animation doesn't trigger if you have pressed the strike button before your opponent hit the ball (so it's easy to use the AutoPos-on-return-of-serve trick)
Bug Fixes :
- Gameplay : the stretching animation could all be messed up depending on the length of the current animation playing, usually leading to doing a forehand stretch animation instead of the backhand one, or even making the game crash
- Modding : having 2 animation bundles with the same name (ie: in 2 different mods) was making the game crash ; indeed Unity (the engine I'm using) cannot load 2 different bundles having the same names (hurry Unity, one more FTW ! :sweat: )
Notes :
- Sorry for the delay to fix these annoying bugs : I have the flu since last Sunday and I wasn't able to work at all (except light customer support) on Monday and Tuesday ; I'm still not ok and need a few days of rest, so hopefully the game will be decently playable now... :fear:
