Tennis Elbow 4 update for 16 March 2022

Build 83 - SubBuild 2022.3.16

Build 8381831 · Last edited by Wendy

Changes :

  • Gameplay : now the stretch animation doesn't trigger if you have pressed the strike button before your opponent hit the ball (so it's easy to use the AutoPos-on-return-of-serve trick)

Bug Fixes :

  • Gameplay : the stretching animation could all be messed up depending on the length of the current animation playing, usually leading to doing a forehand stretch animation instead of the backhand one, or even making the game crash
  • Modding : having 2 animation bundles with the same name (ie: in 2 different mods) was making the game crash ; indeed Unity (the engine I'm using) cannot load 2 different bundles having the same names (hurry Unity, one more FTW ! :sweat: )

Notes :

  • Sorry for the delay to fix these annoying bugs : I have the flu since last Sunday and I wasn't able to work at all (except light customer support) on Monday and Tuesday ; I'm still not ok and need a few days of rest, so hopefully the game will be decently playable now... :fear:

