Update Notes March 22

Changes and Addition:
- Level 2-1 is now available for dev-test.
- New object detectors.
- Reduced amount of shaders.
- Changes to the LOD system to smoothly transit between levels.
- Changed the rails that lead to the end area at level 1-1.
Fixes:
- Fixed wrong water height causing buoyant objects to freeze on top of water as if it was a flat surface.
- Fixed an issue preventing the doors from opening subsequent times after clicking the box's reset button in the 3 boxes puzzle at level 1-3.
- Fixed unexpected water splashes from a grass clamp and one bush at the beginning or level 1-4.
- Fixed a potential issue with rotating rods suddenly rotating 90 degrees away.
- Fixed a potential issue that could occur when all levels are locked.
- Fixed level 1-6 boats won’t stop at their destination sometimes.
- Fixed wrong golden pickup counts in levels.
- Fixed some light objects that won’t take world curvature into account.
Changed files in this update