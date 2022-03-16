 Skip to content

Being Ball update for 16 March 2022

Update Notes March 22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes and Addition:
  • Level 2-1 is now available for dev-test.
  • New object detectors.
  • Reduced amount of shaders.
  • Changes to the LOD system to smoothly transit between levels.
  • Changed the rails that lead to the end area at level 1-1.
Fixes:
  • Fixed wrong water height causing buoyant objects to freeze on top of water as if it was a flat surface.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the doors from opening subsequent times after clicking the box's reset button in the 3 boxes puzzle at level 1-3.
  • Fixed unexpected water splashes from a grass clamp and one bush at the beginning or level 1-4.
  • Fixed a potential issue with rotating rods suddenly rotating 90 degrees away.
  • Fixed a potential issue that could occur when all levels are locked.
  • Fixed level 1-6 boats won’t stop at their destination sometimes.
  • Fixed wrong golden pickup counts in levels.
  • Fixed some light objects that won’t take world curvature into account.

