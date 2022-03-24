[v1.5.0] Added a color palette feature and new motions

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.5.0 update concerns the following:
■ New features
- Added a color palette feature
- Added motions Standby 9 and Standby 10 to Animations 1 in Photo Booth
- Added motions Standby 7 to Animations 2 in Photo Booth
■ Fixes
- Fixed the issue of not starting up on Windows
- Fixed a bug that enabled procedural hair to be set to 0
- Other minor bug fixes
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.
Color palette feature
Changed files in this update