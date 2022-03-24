 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 24 March 2022

[v1.5.0] Added a color palette feature and new motions

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.5.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

  • Added a color palette feature
  • Added motions Standby 9 and Standby 10 to Animations 1 in Photo Booth
  • Added motions Standby 7 to Animations 2 in Photo Booth

■ Fixes

  • Fixed the issue of not starting up on Windows
  • Fixed a bug that enabled procedural hair to be set to 0
  • Other minor bug fixes

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

Color palette feature

