Update 1.2.1g

A new patch 1.2.1g is out now! It contains new content and fixes for the Inevitable Excess DLC and changes for the main campaign as well.
Highlights:
- Epilogues of the Inevitable Excess DLC have been improved. Lich, Demon and Azata got additional content;
- You should be able to retrain your companions in the DLC now;
- In the crusade mode it will be easier to increase the Leadership stat;
- We’ve fixed the issue with loading some older saves. It was reported by macOS players, but could happen in the Windows version too;
- It should be possible to pass through the doors in turn-based mode now.
Beware of possible plot spoilers!
Quests
- Captain Seilkind sometimes could disappear from Mineshaft Fourteen - fixed;
- During the 4th visit of Socothbenoth, it was possible to pick some answers twice - fixed;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC the epilogue has been enhanced and improved;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC, a new content has been added for the Lich mythic path. Also mythic Lich can get a special reward in the main campaign, after importing a final save from the DLC into the 5th chapter;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC, a note has been added to the journal that Valmallos will contact you himself when the time is right;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC, Azata and Demon mythic paths got special new dialogue options;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC, Devarra incorrectly reacted to the decisions made by the commander regarding her progeny - fixed;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC, when using a special Trickster option in Deal with Shamira quest, it was impossible to complete the quest and move between the areas - fixed;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC, Zacharius reacted to a mythic Lich character incorrectly - fixed;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC, Lariel incorrectly reacted to mythic Angel - fixed;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC there are more places to look for the ingredients for Thaberdine's elixir now;
- Morevet didn't return to the brothel after her quest was successfully completed - fixed;
- Seelah stopped rolling fortitude checks for everyone during the drinking contest;
- We added a warning regarding a point of no return in the Inevitable Excess DLC, when entering Valmallos' Threshold.
Areas
- At Wedding Meadow a skeleton could appear as an interactive object even when it wasn't possible to interact with it (if you have already found the bone for the dog) - fixed;
- At Wedding Meadow, some objects could become transparent near player's characters - fixed;
- During the council board meetings in Drezen, Daeran now will be indoors;
- Fixed an issue in the Extirpators' Camp, where it was possible to glance beyond the edge of the map;
- Fixed the lighting in Mage's Tower;
- Fixed the lighting on the prison building in Drezen;
- Hepzamirah and Shamira didn't return to Fleshmarket on time - fixed;
- In Ineluctable Prison some teleportation abilities could still work - fixed;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC, a female shaman in Iz had a wrong name - fixed;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC, a puzzle has been removed from the entrance to the final dungeon;
- In the 5th chapter, after returning to Midnight Fane, when transferring into the caves, the party could get stuck outside of the area, which blocked the progress - fixed. If you encountered this issue already, you will need to either load an earlier save, or use a rope, which will teleport the party back together;
- Optimization of the Enigma area has been improved;
- Seelah's animal companion was in the wrong place in the Crusader's Camp - fixed;
- Some companions could speak from the darkness in Drezen - fixed.
Crusade
- Agony had incorrect description - fixed;
- Bestow Curse didn't work correctly - fixed;
- Damage of Ghlaunder Knights has been significantly increased;
- Damage of Grave Knights has been moderately increased;
- Damage of Infernal Infantry has been moderately increased;
- Demonic Lullaby had zero spell slots - fixed;
- Demon's choice in Nightmares event didn't work even if the player had the Demon mythic path - fixed;
- Dominate has been renamed to Charm. New Dominate is a unique Asmodean Clerics' ability similar to Charm with an extra DC;
- Drake Poison event now gives Poison ranks correctly;
- Enervation (global spell) now works according to its description;
- Freezing didn't work correctly - fixed;
- Military Tribunal project was available to everyone, instead of those who fulfilled the necessary requirements - fixed;
- Reduced the amount of experience required to get the Leadership rank up;
- Some enemies had incorrect portraits in tactical combat initiative row - fixed;
- Summon Steeds (Mastodons) now summons 4 Mastodons instead of 1;
- Vescavor Swarm now has a spell power stat;
- Visual effect of Sleep will be depicted correctly now.
Classes & Mechanics
- Aeon Gaze will no longer work on enemies with echolocation, thoughtsense and blindsight, because it is gaze;
- After fighting Areshkagal, the effects from the arena traps could remain on the player's characters - fixed;
- Ambush status effect didn't help against Frightful Presence - fixed;
- Assassin's Poison Use had incorrect DC values - fixed;
- Burning Hands (Acid), Burning Hands (Cold), Burning Hands (Electricity), Scorching Ray (Acid), Scorching Ray (Cold) and Scorching Ray (Electricity) worked incorrectly with metamagic feats - fixed;
- Enforcing Gaze — Save DC had an incorrect effect on the enemies - fixed;
- Enlightened Philosopher's mysteries didn't add the class skills - fixed;
- Erastil's Blessing didn't have a description - fixed;
- Freedom of Movement and Crusader's Edge worked incorrectly with extended metamagic - fixed;
- Greater Warpwave in Inevitable Excess worked incorrectly - fixed;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC enemies have been weakened for Story and Casual difficulties;
- In Inevitable Excess DLC, the reward effects could be lost upon death - fixed;
- It was impossible to retrain the Skeletal Fighter companion - fixed;
- Ki Power: Wholeness of Body healed an incorrect number of HP - fixed;
- Lord Beyond the Grave used to give bonuses to Lich - fixed;
- Paralyzed condition was permanent even if the option to remove negative effects after combat was turned on - fixed;
- Trickster's Breath of Money ability didn't work correctly - fixed;
- Trickster's Stat Focus wasn't visible during feat selection after you got Perception 2 rank - fixed;
- When starting Inevitable Excess DLC, Daeran had all aasimar heritages at once - fixed;
- Witch Doctor shaman didn't have descriptions for the Counter Curse spells - fixed.
Turn-based mode
- Fixed another case of units not being able to pass through the doors in turn-based mode.
Items
- Call of the Fiery Things didn't have a description - fixed.
Misс
- Companions, which remained in another area, stopped being visible when pressing Tab;
- Deep Shadow of Frost attacked allies - fixed;
- Fixed a number of performance issues caused by a memory leak;
- Fixed an animation for a particularly bushy dwarven beard;
- Fixed an error, which prevented you from asking Lann about his enmity towards Andoran;
- Fixed the conditions for one of the epilogue pages dedicated to kenabres;
- Fixed the loading of some older saves:
- Fixed the size and the position of Warhammer of Obstinacy in character's hand;
- Improved the visual of the Ice Storm spell;
- Improved the visual of the Stone Call spell;
- In some cases it was impossible to retrain the companions when playing the Inevitable Excess DLC - fixed;
- Missing companions should return under player's control.
