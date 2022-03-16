 Skip to content

Paleon update for 16 March 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.8.0

Build 8380946

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added fish
  • The fishing place now has a 3x3 catch zone
  • Fish will automatically be caught if they swim near the fish trap
  • New system for generating deposits and underground caves:
  • The map will have at least one underground cave from each type of resource
  • Deposits are generated around underground caves
  • Mines can only be placed on top of underground caves

Updates/Changes:

  • Dolmen capacity increase from 4 to 6
  • Increased the chance of catching fish of all harpoons by 10%

Bugfixes:

  • Ability to call a merchant by pressing the 'K' key
  • Ability to copy a farm plot from a wild plant when farming technology has not yet been unlocked

