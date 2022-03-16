Paleon pre-Alpha 1.8.0

Features:
- Added fish
- The fishing place now has a 3x3 catch zone
- Fish will automatically be caught if they swim near the fish trap
- New system for generating deposits and underground caves:
- The map will have at least one underground cave from each type of resource
- Deposits are generated around underground caves
- Mines can only be placed on top of underground caves
Updates/Changes:
- Dolmen capacity increase from 4 to 6
- Increased the chance of catching fish of all harpoons by 10%
Bugfixes:
- Ability to call a merchant by pressing the 'K' key
- Ability to copy a farm plot from a wild plant when farming technology has not yet been unlocked
Changed files in this update