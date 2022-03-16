- New Map: Refugee Camp - this is a unique challenge map, and another test of the new vegetation system
- Fixed: The smithy should now correctly produce tools
- Fixed: Action Cam close button should now actually work
- Fixed some smaller error on the monster flags of a few maps
- Fixed a bug where peasants would randomly pop to their working place on nightfall only to run home again, even though they were already home. If that doesn't make sense to you, you're right, it doesn't. So I fixed it.
- Fixed: Monsters should no longer attack their own flag
- Balance: Raised the threat level on Kroburg a bit
- Set quality defaults back to high
- Some performance optimizations to improve the FPS at night
New Map and more Updates
