 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

VirtualCast update for 17 March 2022

[Stable] Ver 2.2.1c Fixed the occasional crash while loading VRMs.

Share · View all patches · Build 8380764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Room/Studio

Bug fixes
  • Fixed the issue where, if you are using a Windows Mixed Reality HMD, looking at a specific angle caused your avatar to turn instantly in the opposite direction.
  • Fixed the issue where the application occasionally crashed while loading VRMs.

Room

New features
  • "Linear" type has been added to the rotation type, which will gradually change the rotation speed depending on the angle of the controller input.
  • Added a gauge to display photo capture and stream cameras' current zoom state.
Changes

  • You can now attract the camera monitor.

  • Holding your hand over a global stream camera and local stream camera that are locked will now show the red highlight, which indicates that it is not attractable.

  • Changed the character physics in Rooms.

    • Changed the mass of characters.

  • In rooms, SpringBone will no longer be affected by the movement made by the joystick.

    • Before
    • After
Bug fixes
  • Fixed the issue where the first person offset is not applied to the characters when using a VRM with its value set.
  • Fixed the issue where moving from a studio to a room while using a VRM with its first-person offset changed causes the graphic to distort.
  • Fixed the issue where the preview display of the photo capture camera showed the area narrower than the actual photo to be taken.
  • Fixed the issue where the failure of loading of a single VRM or VCI resulted in all other VRMs and VCIs failing to load.

VCI

Changes

  • Added overloads to VciTransform.AddForce: vci.forceMode.Force and vci.forceMode.Impulse.

    • Due to this, the traditional overload which receives one argument becomes obsolete.
    • By using this API, you can suppress the difference in physical behavior derived from the FPS difference.
    • Also, to adapt to the change in execution order due to this change, the execution timing of VciTransform.SetVelocity and VciTransform.SetAngularVelocity has been adjusted.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed the issue where a Lua script stops running when a stack overflow occurs in the Lua script.
  • Fixed the issue where you could transfer the ownership of the part of subitems that belongs to the same GroupID.

Web

New features

  • You can now change the protocol to use when connecting to Rooms.

    • You can change this setting from here. You might be able to solve the problem of not being able to enter a room properly by changing this setting.

Changed files in this update

Release Depot 947893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.