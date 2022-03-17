[Stable] Ver 2.2.1c Fixed the occasional crash while loading VRMs.

Room/Studio
Bug fixes
- Fixed the issue where, if you are using a Windows Mixed Reality HMD, looking at a specific angle caused your avatar to turn instantly in the opposite direction.
- Fixed the issue where the application occasionally crashed while loading VRMs.
Room
New features
- "Linear" type has been added to the rotation type, which will gradually change the rotation speed depending on the angle of the controller input.
- Added a gauge to display photo capture and stream cameras' current zoom state.
Changes
-
You can now attract the camera monitor.
-
Holding your hand over a global stream camera and local stream camera that are locked will now show the red highlight, which indicates that it is not attractable.
-
Changed the character physics in Rooms.
- Changed the mass of characters.
-
In rooms, SpringBone will no longer be affected by the movement made by the joystick.
- Before
- After
- Before
Bug fixes
- Fixed the issue where the first person offset is not applied to the characters when using a VRM with its value set.
- Fixed the issue where moving from a studio to a room while using a VRM with its first-person offset changed causes the graphic to distort.
- Fixed the issue where the preview display of the photo capture camera showed the area narrower than the actual photo to be taken.
- Fixed the issue where the failure of loading of a single VRM or VCI resulted in all other VRMs and VCIs failing to load.
VCI
Changes
-
Added overloads to VciTransform.AddForce: vci.forceMode.Force and vci.forceMode.Impulse.
- Due to this, the traditional overload which receives one argument becomes obsolete.
- By using this API, you can suppress the difference in physical behavior derived from the FPS difference.
- Also, to adapt to the change in execution order due to this change, the execution timing of VciTransform.SetVelocity and VciTransform.SetAngularVelocity has been adjusted.
Bug fixes
- Fixed the issue where a Lua script stops running when a stack overflow occurs in the Lua script.
- Fixed the issue where you could transfer the ownership of the part of subitems that belongs to the same GroupID.
Web
New features
-
You can now change the protocol to use when connecting to Rooms.
- You can change this setting from here. You might be able to solve the problem of not being able to enter a room properly by changing this setting.
