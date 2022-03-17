Update v30 (March 17)

New Content:
- Added a Prestige Points III artifact (Tier 5) for +75% prestige points.
Changes:
- Increased offline progress speed.
- All DPS, Gold Drop, Kill Exp, and Prestige Point artifacts below Tier 5 now have a max level of 10. This ensures you stop receiving these less-valuable artifacts as you get further into the game, and only receive their higher tier variants instead.
- Added +50% prestige points into the Jackpot Artifact (Tier 5).
- Removed the max level cap of Kill Exp in the Tournament Upgrades menu.
- Increased area of effect of nearby enemies affected by the Slow skill.
- Increased area of effect of nearby enemies affected by the Weaken skill.
- Replaced the "Total Prestiges" leaderboard with a "Total Evolutions" leaderboard.
QoL Improvements:
- Range Sliders - control your monster's max range with this setting in the Targeting Options menu to avoid them stealing kills at undesirable times.
- Volume Sliders - control how loud the music and sound effects play.
- Custom FPS Settings - You can now control the frames per second (FPS) that your game runs in.
- Most menus now auto-refresh, rather than forcing you to close and reopen it.
- Tapping the main menu button at the bottom of the screen will close that menu if it is already open.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where towers would sometimes get stuck off a placement circle while dragging and dropping.
- Fixed bug where the "ready to evolve" particles would not move with the tower when dragging and dropping to a new placement.
- Fixed bug where the wrong notification text would appear when unlocking the "Perfect Tank" title.
- Fixed bug where your game speed would not update right away after evolving a monster with a game speed effecting skill.
- Fixed the Poison skill dealing damage even when the monster is on Skill Support.
