Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 17 March 2022

Update v30 (March 17)

Last edited by Wendy

New Content:

  • Added a Prestige Points III artifact (Tier 5) for +75% prestige points.

Changes:

  • Increased offline progress speed.
  • All DPS, Gold Drop, Kill Exp, and Prestige Point artifacts below Tier 5 now have a max level of 10. This ensures you stop receiving these less-valuable artifacts as you get further into the game, and only receive their higher tier variants instead.
  • Added +50% prestige points into the Jackpot Artifact (Tier 5).
  • Removed the max level cap of Kill Exp in the Tournament Upgrades menu.
  • Increased area of effect of nearby enemies affected by the Slow skill.
  • Increased area of effect of nearby enemies affected by the Weaken skill.
  • Replaced the "Total Prestiges" leaderboard with a "Total Evolutions" leaderboard.

QoL Improvements:

  • Range Sliders - control your monster's max range with this setting in the Targeting Options menu to avoid them stealing kills at undesirable times.
  • Volume Sliders - control how loud the music and sound effects play.
  • Custom FPS Settings - You can now control the frames per second (FPS) that your game runs in.
  • Most menus now auto-refresh, rather than forcing you to close and reopen it.
  • Tapping the main menu button at the bottom of the screen will close that menu if it is already open.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where towers would sometimes get stuck off a placement circle while dragging and dropping.
  • Fixed bug where the "ready to evolve" particles would not move with the tower when dragging and dropping to a new placement.
  • Fixed bug where the wrong notification text would appear when unlocking the "Perfect Tank" title.
  • Fixed bug where your game speed would not update right away after evolving a monster with a game speed effecting skill.
  • Fixed the Poison skill dealing damage even when the monster is on Skill Support.

