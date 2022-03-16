Update Notes: March 16, 2022

This is a minor bug-fix update to fix issues with our latest major update.
- Fix problems with projectiles that persist after monster death
- Reverted unintentional lighting change that made certain dungeons extra dark (including "under the model home" and "Dark Chapel" dungeons)
- Fixed treasure effect "Nip boosts the damage of Basic, Core, and Nice attacks +X for 6 seconds" which actually buffed the enemy, not the attacker
- Item prompt now only shows when appropriate for NPCs
- Fix floating barrels in Goblin Dungeon
- Stop auto-running when using an ability on an enemy
- Fix minor padding issue in crafting window ingredients
We'll be back with more fixes and features soon!
Changed files in this update