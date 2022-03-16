 Skip to content

Lorn's Lure: Prologue update for 16 March 2022

First round of fixes!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Control prompts for closing the scan window is now set to whatever the active controller is
  • Climbing tutorials appear only after getting picks
  • After skipping cutscene and then quitting and continuing the level doesn't allow the cutscene skip message to appear on the screen

Changed files in this update

