- Control prompts for closing the scan window is now set to whatever the active controller is
- Climbing tutorials appear only after getting picks
- After skipping cutscene and then quitting and continuing the level doesn't allow the cutscene skip message to appear on the screen
Lorn's Lure: Prologue update for 16 March 2022
First round of fixes!
