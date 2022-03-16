Here's the list of changes that will come with this update:
- Now the time will only start when a new player leaves the first area, this will allow looting without pressure from the night
- Reduced raining chance
- Removed Pause fade in/out animation, it should be faster now
- Now it is possible to move campfire and furnace to the base floor
- Base roof will protect campfire and furnace fire from extinguish when raining
- Wood Shelter will work properly now
- Added more stone spawners to the map
- Fixed load last save not working
- Nerfed wolf damage
- Night zombies only spawn after day 2
- Now Stone hammer can also create Nails using the Anvil
- Added more durability to Wood Spikes Trap
- Fixed a bug that would make car move along the player when entering and exiting to fast
