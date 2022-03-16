 Skip to content

Deadly Flare update for 16 March 2022

Hotfix #3

Build 8380062

Here's the list of changes that will come with this update:

  • Now the time will only start when a new player leaves the first area, this will allow looting without pressure from the night
  • Reduced raining chance
  • Removed Pause fade in/out animation, it should be faster now
  • Now it is possible to move campfire and furnace to the base floor
  • Base roof will protect campfire and furnace fire from extinguish when raining
  • Wood Shelter will work properly now
  • Added more stone spawners to the map
  • Fixed load last save not working
  • Nerfed wolf damage
  • Night zombies only spawn after day 2
  • Now Stone hammer can also create Nails using the Anvil
  • Added more durability to Wood Spikes Trap
  • Fixed a bug that would make car move along the player when entering and exiting to fast

