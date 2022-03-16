Update 1.42.1 - The Casino Malware Finale!

Finally! The end of Casino Malware has come to the PC version. In this update you can expect to explore the final chunk of the casino dungeon and engage in combat with the mastermind behind it all!
Additions:
- Added the final chunk of the Casino Malware story. Return to the top of the Vienna Floors in the casino to continue the story.
- Added 2 new bosses which can be fought at the end of the new dungeon.
- Added new dungeon: Moneyfingers Mines. The first chunk based procedural dungeon which all takes place on one floor but generates infinitely. Complete the dungeon by finding 5 key fragments and using them on the elevator shaft.
- Added Cave Yeti, Cave Spider, Annoying Tourist, and Cave Tiger enemies.
- Added a new epic pistol “That Gun” find it by defeating enemies in the mines.
- Added a switch on the side of The Stack that enables dance mode.
- Added a new NPC outside The Stack that explains how Stack exploration works.
- Added That Guy’s casino battle metal theme to the casino arena!
Changes:
- Updated the old bus models in The Hub.
- Increased visibility in dark dungeons.
- Nerfed projectile slowing effect of Glitch Freeze.
- Removed coming soon button on title screen.
Fixes:
- Fixed Metal battle themes being too quiet in some arenas.
- Returning to Title Screen now saves the game.
- Reverse Time should restart the encounter with the correct enemies now.
- Task Master’s final attack now keeps it’s hands up longer to prevent projectiles from firing from underground at the end.
- Toxic Caster Ally now aims higher.
- There is no longer a looping splatter effect left behind when you learn Blue.
- The stairs on floor 26 of Whistler block no longer have a cage.
- You can no longer glitch through the cage on longhorn stairs before the cage is removed.
- The volume is now lower on Toxic Caster Ally’s summon effect.
- Fixed Cauterize not saving to the player save file.
- Fixed Buffs activating on cast passives if the buff was already active when attempted.
- Fixed Johnny’s jaw being stuck open.
