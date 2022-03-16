 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 16 March 2022

0.9.165 - 3/15/22 - The Professor

A new quest, a new projectile type, several fixes, and more framerate!

  • Added a new level 35 quest (triggered at hack level 30) with a unique item reward
  • Added a new projectile type which explodes a short time after sticking to something (new projectile and particles)
  • Added pulse, hand cannon, and super duper SMG versions using it (new icon)
  • Increased Micromissile explosion radius from 1 to 1.5m
  • Reimagined visuals for Zones with new shaders
  • Aimbot Fab now always level 35
  • The Sell All button now mentions that Favorited items don't get sold
  • Optimized framerate for Zones greatly, and for all projectiles to some extent
  • Fixed volcano ambush having incorrect spawn points
  • Fixed Portcullis 1 nav issues
  • Fixed the in-game hotbar being clickable in some menus
  • Fixed the Finality rooftop hologram shader
  • Fixed the Stuck achievement/bounties not working
  • Fixed Sticky grenades taking way too long to explode
  • Fixed certain missions showing up again in your inbox after completion

This is the third patch in four days! I've been spoiling y'all, so I'm going to take a few days off this week. See y'all later!

