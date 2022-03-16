[Minor Update] Bug Fixes @03/16/2022

2022/03/16
Fix the following issues
- Added hint descriptions to the Library and Pray page, explaining the detailed functions of the corresponding icons.
- Optimized the speed of appearance of the battle settlement page to make the pacing more reasonable.
- Optimized the description of the "Devour" card to make it more intuitive.
- Fixed the text display of the number of skill removals in the Library, which now synchronizes the remaining count with the player's skill removal.
- Changed the display priority level of teams so that characters currently in use are displayed first.
- Optimized the trigger logic of "Support Strike" to only trigger it when there are enemies on the field.
Changed files in this update