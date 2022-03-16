 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Team Tower update for 16 March 2022

[Minor Update] Bug Fixes @03/16/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8379542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022/03/16

Fix the following issues

  • Added hint descriptions to the Library and Pray page, explaining the detailed functions of the corresponding icons.
  • Optimized the speed of appearance of the battle settlement page to make the pacing more reasonable.
  • Optimized the description of the "Devour" card to make it more intuitive.
  • Fixed the text display of the number of skill removals in the Library, which now synchronizes the remaining count with the player's skill removal.
  • Changed the display priority level of teams so that characters currently in use are displayed first.
  • Optimized the trigger logic of "Support Strike" to only trigger it when there are enemies on the field.

Changed files in this update

TeamTower for Windows Depot 1611831
  • Loading history…
TeamTower for macOS Depot 1611834
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.