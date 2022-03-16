March 16th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- New Karma (Wild Spirit)
Name: Wild Spirit
Weapon: Battle Axe
Type: Melee, Breaker
Wild Spirit is a Melee Breaker Karma that uses the fierce Battle Axe to smash, grab, and throw multiple enemies while moving swiftly like a beast. As a close-range, crowd control Karma, it is equipped with many skills that can break and stun enemies. As a guardian of the forest, Wild Spirit communes with nature to awaken its true potential.
- Wild Spirit Boost Event
- Event Period: UTC+0 2022-03-16 after maintenance – 2022-03-30 maintenance
- During the event period, play using the Wild Spirit Karma to receive +30% bonus to AP and GP.
- Karma Balance
[Blazing Fist]
Instant Chase
- Reduced Break damage by 33%
[Sacred Guardian]
Gigantic Swing
- Increased the front range by 5%
- Reduced the delay when failing to hit enemies by 27%
- Event Mode – Capture the Flag
- Previous event mode Deathmatch will end, and Capture the Flag will be applied for the new event mode.
- ‘Play Event Battle Mission’ will be added to the weekly quest which will reward ‘Emote Random Cube’.
- Emote Random Cube will reward one of the below Emotes with equal rates.
- Content: Crab Legs, Shuffle, Forgive Me!, Love You, T Pose, Mime, Pop & Lock, Sad, Like, Lit, Dark Meditation, and Salute.
- Improvements
- Improved UI readability when leveling up and receiving buffs in Destruction.
- Limited time costumes can be dyed and enhanced using dyes and magic stones. After the costume expires, items used to dye and enhance the costume will not be returned.
- Others
- Added Elaum Weapon Synthesis Recipe for Double Glaive and Rifle.
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Soul Stone image would not display in each Abyss Stage reward.
