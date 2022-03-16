 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 16 March 2022

March 16th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New Karma (Wild Spirit)

Name: Wild Spirit
Weapon: Battle Axe
Type: Melee, Breaker

Wild Spirit is a Melee Breaker Karma that uses the fierce Battle Axe to smash, grab, and throw multiple enemies while moving swiftly like a beast. As a close-range, crowd control Karma, it is equipped with many skills that can break and stun enemies. As a guardian of the forest, Wild Spirit communes with nature to awaken its true potential.

  1. Wild Spirit Boost Event
  • Event Period: UTC+0 2022-03-16 after maintenance – 2022-03-30 maintenance
  • During the event period, play using the Wild Spirit Karma to receive +30% bonus to AP and GP.
  1. Karma Balance

[Blazing Fist]
Instant Chase

  • Reduced Break damage by 33%

[Sacred Guardian]
Gigantic Swing

  • Increased the front range by 5%
  • Reduced the delay when failing to hit enemies by 27%
  1. Event Mode – Capture the Flag
  • Previous event mode Deathmatch will end, and Capture the Flag will be applied for the new event mode.
  • ‘Play Event Battle Mission’ will be added to the weekly quest which will reward ‘Emote Random Cube’.
  • Emote Random Cube will reward one of the below Emotes with equal rates.
  • Content: Crab Legs, Shuffle, Forgive Me!, Love You, T Pose, Mime, Pop & Lock, Sad, Like, Lit, Dark Meditation, and Salute.
  1. Improvements
  • Improved UI readability when leveling up and receiving buffs in Destruction.
  • Limited time costumes can be dyed and enhanced using dyes and magic stones. After the costume expires, items used to dye and enhance the costume will not be returned.
  1. Others
  • Added Elaum Weapon Synthesis Recipe for Double Glaive and Rifle.
  1. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where Soul Stone image would not display in each Abyss Stage reward.

Changed files in this update

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
