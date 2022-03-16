Significant improvement in operability [Version2.0.0]

Share · View all patches · Build 8379063 · Last edited 16 March 2022 – 02:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Version 2.0.0 has been released with fundamental changes to the core operability of the application.

The operability is now closer to other 3D tools than before.

The fixes include the following features

Pose customization with rotating gizmos



Change of character position by movement gizmos



Adjustment of line of sight



Image Background



MToon outline adjustment function

Update UniVRM to the latest version

Zoom in/out camera with mouse wheel

I want to make this app better based on your feedback.

↓Here is the schedule for future updates.

https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/5bb7e50c57564d66ba72eca8aa9dc6f9?v=3e6aac0ab4ce4394bea23f903a937fe0