VRM Posing Desktop update for 16 March 2022

Significant improvement in operability [Version2.0.0]

Version2.0.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.0.0 has been released with fundamental changes to the core operability of the application.

The operability is now closer to other 3D tools than before.

The fixes include the following features

  • Pose customization with rotating gizmos
  • Change of character position by movement gizmos
  • Adjustment of line of sight
  • Image Background
  • MToon outline adjustment function
  • Update UniVRM to the latest version
  • Zoom in/out camera with mouse wheel

I want to make this app better based on your feedback.

↓Here is the schedule for future updates.
https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/5bb7e50c57564d66ba72eca8aa9dc6f9?v=3e6aac0ab4ce4394bea23f903a937fe0

Changed files in this update

