Wide Open update for 16 March 2022

Update Notes For March 15th

Update Notes For March 15th

Share · View all patches · Build 8378842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added new input system which will be more reliable and extensible
  • Added new input bindings menu so both controller and keyboard can be used
  • Added controller input glyphs to UI elements for Xbox and PlayStation controllers
  • Fixes input bindings save data from getting overridden in some cases when the game launches
  • Fixes replays from getting overwritten in some cases
  • General fixes and improvements

As always, please report any new bugs or glitches that you find on either the discussions page or in our Discord server. We are actively working on player-reported bugs for the next update.

You can join our Discord here if you would like: Discord Server

