Bugs
- Fixed venom moss not activating
- Fixed a typo in a rainbow gem. Now reads “start of turn”
- Fixed an issue where the maid outfit did not cover the sports bra
- Fixed a crash when entering the dungeon with a fanny pack
- Fixed a typo with [emotion011]
- Fixed an issue where if you had more than 30 artifacts the selection screen would overflow
- Fixed some monster girl attacks being assigned to the wrong slots
- Eagle eye and eyedrops effect now gives a crit instead of just a guaranteed hit.
- Broken Chain now properly gives frenzy
- Fixed an issue where exiting the game and loading a different save slot would transfer data between the slots.
QoL
- The artifact select screen now has page select that will appear when owning over 30 unique artifacts
Balance:
- Fly up now targets front as well
- Fly up now gives one turn of immunity to the target.
- Fly up no longer gives armor
- Bees will now avoid the floor collapse event
- Bandits can only cast reinforcements on every third turn.
- Minotaur health and defense has been increased
- Minotaur accuracy has been decreased
- Armor overflow now gives a flat amount based on dungeon tier
- Enemies will now apply bleed more often, and will apply more of it
- The spike pit event now inflicts more bleed
- Slightly lowered golem strength
New
- Added moth species
Changed files in this update