 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Monster Girl Manager update for 16 March 2022

v0.30

Share · View all patches · Build 8378813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Fixed venom moss not activating
  • Fixed a typo in a rainbow gem. Now reads “start of turn”
  • Fixed an issue where the maid outfit did not cover the sports bra
  • Fixed a crash when entering the dungeon with a fanny pack
  • Fixed a typo with [emotion011]
  • Fixed an issue where if you had more than 30 artifacts the selection screen would overflow
  • Fixed some monster girl attacks being assigned to the wrong slots
  • Eagle eye and eyedrops effect now gives a crit instead of just a guaranteed hit.
  • Broken Chain now properly gives frenzy
  • Fixed an issue where exiting the game and loading a different save slot would transfer data between the slots.

QoL

  • The artifact select screen now has page select that will appear when owning over 30 unique artifacts

Balance:

  • Fly up now targets front as well
  • Fly up now gives one turn of immunity to the target.
  • Fly up no longer gives armor
  • Bees will now avoid the floor collapse event
  • Bandits can only cast reinforcements on every third turn.
  • Minotaur health and defense has been increased
  • Minotaur accuracy has been decreased
  • Armor overflow now gives a flat amount based on dungeon tier
  • Enemies will now apply bleed more often, and will apply more of it
  • The spike pit event now inflicts more bleed
  • Slightly lowered golem strength

New

  • Added moth species

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Manager Content Depot 1806701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.