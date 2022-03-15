Small patch. Fixed an error with Battery Drainer not existing and a problem with one of Cassandra's achievements.
Runes of Pandemonium update for 15 March 2022
Version 3.58a Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Small patch. Fixed an error with Battery Drainer not existing and a problem with one of Cassandra's achievements.
Changed files in this update