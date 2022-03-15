Update v1.0.0.29 now live for all platforms

Hi everyone! This update squashes a bunch of bugs (aka, limited edition features), and makes an adjustment to a certain frustrating level :)
Bugs Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the wrong text being displayed in the Party Supplies menu.
- Fixed an issue pertaining to some non-English special characters.
- Level 3's second respawn point now correctly respawns Harlow.
- Fixed an issue that caused jumps to not deplete correctly when using a gamepad.
- Fixed an issue with pausing while respawning.
Level Adjustments
- The acid pipes in Level 7 were extra frustrating. I've adjusted the acid to be more forgiving & consistent.
Thanks so much for playing Harlow. I'm a solo-dev, so I definitely appreciate your patience and understanding!
Best,
Arman
Changed files in this update