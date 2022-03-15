 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Harlow update for 15 March 2022

Update v1.0.0.29 now live for all platforms

Share · View all patches · Build 8378582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! This update squashes a bunch of bugs (aka, limited edition features), and makes an adjustment to a certain frustrating level :)

Bugs Fixes
  • Fixed an issue with the wrong text being displayed in the Party Supplies menu.
  • Fixed an issue pertaining to some non-English special characters.
  • Level 3's second respawn point now correctly respawns Harlow.
  • Fixed an issue that caused jumps to not deplete correctly when using a gamepad.
  • Fixed an issue with pausing while respawning.
Level Adjustments
  • The acid pipes in Level 7 were extra frustrating. I've adjusted the acid to be more forgiving & consistent.

Thanks so much for playing Harlow. I'm a solo-dev, so I definitely appreciate your patience and understanding!
Best,
Arman

Changed files in this update

Harlow_MAC_Release Depot 1526352
  • Loading history…
Harlow_PC_Release Depot 1526353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.