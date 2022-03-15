 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Eternal Edge update for 15 March 2022

Eternal Edge + Update Version 110029

Share · View all patches · Build 8378541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 110029 Quick Look!

// Game Core Updates

  • Inventory Equipment Screen has been updated
  • Element render issues on item icons have been removed and replaced with Element Icons
  • Equipped item comparison stats are now shown properly above current selected stats
  • Updated Boss Health bars
  • Updated Equipment icons

// Location Updates in this Version

  • Aeveternal Tree boss has been updated [Dungeon 4]

// General Bug Fixes

  • Fixed SFX volume issues
  • Fixed Fast Travel warp lighting issues
  • Fixed inventory selection bug
  • 'Plains Dragon Armour' issue has been resolved
  • Fixed inventory equipment rendering issues
  • Fixed object interaction bug

  • Other various bug fixes included not listed here

  • Note that loading a save file from versions below 110010 may spawn the character in odd locations. After saving in the new version, this issue should be resolved.

Changed files in this update

Eternal Edge Content Depot 896441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.