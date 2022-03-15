Eternal Edge + Update Version 110029

Version 110029 Quick Look!
// Game Core Updates
- Inventory Equipment Screen has been updated
- Element render issues on item icons have been removed and replaced with Element Icons
- Equipped item comparison stats are now shown properly above current selected stats
- Updated Boss Health bars
- Updated Equipment icons
// Location Updates in this Version
- Aeveternal Tree boss has been updated [Dungeon 4]
// General Bug Fixes
- Fixed SFX volume issues
- Fixed Fast Travel warp lighting issues
- Fixed inventory selection bug
- 'Plains Dragon Armour' issue has been resolved
- Fixed inventory equipment rendering issues
- Fixed object interaction bug
Other various bug fixes included not listed here
Note that loading a save file from versions below 110010 may spawn the character in odd locations. After saving in the new version, this issue should be resolved.
