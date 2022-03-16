 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 16 March 2022

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3708

Build 8378529

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • PBR (Physical Based rendering) with emisive (glow) now supported directly by the Engine. Only the Factory, Builder Bot, and 2 ship hulls have been updated so far.
  • The PBR models now also allow for color coding based on the corporation's selected colors (Primary/Secondary/Emissive).
  • New Game is now perminantly available.
  • Reloading and saving at anytime should now work. This includes starting a new game even when one has been started.
  • Music defaultly lowered to allow voice overs not to be drowned out.
  • Removing of ships from a Factory Queue
  • Prologue 1 fully updated to work with the new load/save.
  • Selected Corporate Logo shows up in the Asset Screen.
  • Signature Technologies (selected from the Corporation screen) are now granted to the player.
  • Added easier Feedback methods (Send email, join discord, etc.) on Title screen.
  • Changed font in the Credits and Notes. (Experimental. Tell us if you like the new font or prefer the old way!)
  • Various Fixes

