- PBR (Physical Based rendering) with emisive (glow) now supported directly by the Engine. Only the Factory, Builder Bot, and 2 ship hulls have been updated so far.
- The PBR models now also allow for color coding based on the corporation's selected colors (Primary/Secondary/Emissive).
- New Game is now perminantly available.
- Reloading and saving at anytime should now work. This includes starting a new game even when one has been started.
- Music defaultly lowered to allow voice overs not to be drowned out.
- Removing of ships from a Factory Queue
- Prologue 1 fully updated to work with the new load/save.
- Selected Corporate Logo shows up in the Asset Screen.
- Signature Technologies (selected from the Corporation screen) are now granted to the player.
- Added easier Feedback methods (Send email, join discord, etc.) on Title screen.
- Changed font in the Credits and Notes. (Experimental. Tell us if you like the new font or prefer the old way!)
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 16 March 2022
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3708
