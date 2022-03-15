 Skip to content

Airborne Kingdom update for 15 March 2022

Patch Notes v1.5.5

Patch Notes v1.5.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix loading very old save files not working
  • Don't allow moving of buildings that are needed to support other buildings
  • Update Lift UI when lift upgrade finishes
  • Correctly hide UI when escaping Forge/Waters UI
  • Fix bad characters in Satisfaction UI in some languages
  • Always show Open Research Tree button when research or upgrade finishes and not in research menu

