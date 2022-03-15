- Fix loading very old save files not working
- Don't allow moving of buildings that are needed to support other buildings
- Update Lift UI when lift upgrade finishes
- Correctly hide UI when escaping Forge/Waters UI
- Fix bad characters in Satisfaction UI in some languages
- Always show Open Research Tree button when research or upgrade finishes and not in research menu
Airborne Kingdom update for 15 March 2022
Patch Notes v1.5.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
