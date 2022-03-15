 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ready or Not update for 15 March 2022

February Update Hotfix #2: NVIDIA Reflex

Share · View all patches · Build 8378487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • NVIDIA Reflex

Fixed

  • Fixed unlimited shotgun ammo

Changed files in this update

Ready Or Not - Alpha Content Depot 1144201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.