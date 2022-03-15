 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Desolation Tycoon update for 15 March 2022

v1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8378221 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The trade system is now slightly more dynamic, with individual commodities able to have local gluts and shortages.
  • Raising the abundance in a town too high can lead to you getting temporarily banned from that town.
  • You can now receive random events upon entering a town. Some are always available, while others happen in response to conditions that affect you. Each unlocked town also unlocks a new cultural festival that can happen in any town on the map.
  • Excavating ruins carries a small chance to recover useful ancient artifacts.
  • Towns can now also experience temporary states that increase or decrease the chance of getting an honest scheme outcome.
  • You can now drag the game window using a widget in the Settings->Resolution menu.

Changed files in this update

Desolation Tycoon Content Depot 1712891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.