- The trade system is now slightly more dynamic, with individual commodities able to have local gluts and shortages.
- Raising the abundance in a town too high can lead to you getting temporarily banned from that town.
- You can now receive random events upon entering a town. Some are always available, while others happen in response to conditions that affect you. Each unlocked town also unlocks a new cultural festival that can happen in any town on the map.
- Excavating ruins carries a small chance to recover useful ancient artifacts.
- Towns can now also experience temporary states that increase or decrease the chance of getting an honest scheme outcome.
- You can now drag the game window using a widget in the Settings->Resolution menu.
Desolation Tycoon update for 15 March 2022
v1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update