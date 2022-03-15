Beta Update [2022-03-15]

Hello, Liam here.
This update fixes some bugs introduced in yesterday's patch.
UMBRELLA
- Fixed an issue where Slurp 'n' Slide wasn't adding Undizzy or being tracked by IPS.
- Fixed an issue where a single Slurp 'n' Slide could hit twice when passing through a puddle after it hit the opponent.
- Fixed an issue where the camera would pan higher than intended when capturing large characters in Wish Maker's bubble.
- Fixed an issue where Undizzy could activate when Umbrella kicked a puddle with cMK or sMK to start a chain when near max Undizzy.
ANNIE
- Fixed a bug where Annie's Gravity Slingshot would home in on her own height instead of the opponents height.
(Build version 3.3.18)
