 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore update for 15 March 2022

Beta Update [2022-03-15]

Share · View all patches · Build 8378056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Liam here.

This update fixes some bugs introduced in yesterday's patch.

UMBRELLA
  • Fixed an issue where Slurp 'n' Slide wasn't adding Undizzy or being tracked by IPS.
  • Fixed an issue where a single Slurp 'n' Slide could hit twice when passing through a puddle after it hit the opponent.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would pan higher than intended when capturing large characters in Wish Maker's bubble.
  • Fixed an issue where Undizzy could activate when Umbrella kicked a puddle with cMK or sMK to start a chain when near max Undizzy.
ANNIE
  • Fixed a bug where Annie's Gravity Slingshot would home in on her own height instead of the opponents height.

(Build version 3.3.18)

Changed files in this update

Skullgirls Windows Depot 245171
  • Loading history…
Skullgirls Mac Depot 245178
  • Loading history…
Skullgirls Linux Depot 245179
  • Loading history…
Skullgirls: Season Pass (1557981) Depot Depot 1557981
  • Loading history…
Skullgirls: Umbrella (1744550) Depot Depot 1744550
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.