Another small patch. 15/03/2022

Another small patch.
- Made the swamp less frustrating... again
- Fixed a bug where talking to the duck dogs would crash the game...
- small tweak to the ending
- Slight nerf to Fish damage
- Changed when enemies trigger in the graveyard to make the fight a bit more exciting.
The swamp was definitely a pain point, I've spent more time making that level less annoying than probably any time working on any other level, hopefully its fun now and not just a huge pain that makes people quit
