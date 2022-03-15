 Skip to content

Gun Ugly update for 15 March 2022

Another small patch. 15/03/2022

Another small patch.

  • Made the swamp less frustrating... again
  • Fixed a bug where talking to the duck dogs would crash the game...
  • small tweak to the ending
  • Slight nerf to Fish damage
  • Changed when enemies trigger in the graveyard to make the fight a bit more exciting.

The swamp was definitely a pain point, I've spent more time making that level less annoying than probably any time working on any other level, hopefully its fun now and not just a huge pain that makes people quit

