KovaaK's update for 22 March 2022

KovaaK's 2.8.8 - one small fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small fix before our next major release (coming real soon!).

Bug fix
Zooming in and out with 4ML3 FOV scales doesn't return to the original hipfire FOV

Stay tuned for much more exciting news soon...

