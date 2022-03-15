v.231 - Double Trouble Superstars Patch Notes

Important: MapleStory no longer supports 32-bit (x86) operating systems.
Play as both the Pink Bean and Yeti classes in the limited-time Yeti x Pink Bean World while earning awesome rewards themed around both characters, including some unique titles! On your journey, the Yeti x Pink Bean Step Up event will help you gear yourself and make the process even easier. In Singles' Army vs Couples' Army, you’ll be choosing a side to build the biggest statue in town for special rewards. Are you ready to set your heart ablaze and fight all the monsters you can? Haste Plus is here to reward you for doing exactly that! Complete daily objectives and you’ll find yourself with a special title. Tactical Relay 2022 arrives with helpful growth and cosmetic rewards! Last but certainly not least, MapleStory receives the 64-bit Client update for an increase in performance with modern systems!
