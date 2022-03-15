 Skip to content

Jurisdiction update for 15 March 2022

1.1.10 Update

Build 8377595

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that could cause venue icons to appear at the incorrect size.

Fixed a bug that caused the UI bracket that surrounds the helicopter while it's selected to remain visible even when the helicopter wasn't on the screen.

Changed files in this update

Jurisdiction Content Depot 1413001
