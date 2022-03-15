 Skip to content

Marble Trap update for 15 March 2022

Stars Collector and Statistics Update

15 March 2022

It is now possible to collect three stars in each level.
You can find a statistics button on the challenges tab that shows you an overview of your progress.

This update also laid a foundation for future updates so expect more in the coming days...

