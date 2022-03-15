Stars Collector and Statistics Update

It is now possible to collect three stars in each level.
You can find a statistics button on the challenges tab that shows you an overview of your progress.
This update also laid a foundation for future updates so expect more in the coming days...
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
It is now possible to collect three stars in each level.
You can find a statistics button on the challenges tab that shows you an overview of your progress.
This update also laid a foundation for future updates so expect more in the coming days...
Changed files in this update