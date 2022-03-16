v0.9.10 B7

Hi everyone!

Another small update in between to fix some issues and recent bugs.

This one additionally re-enables case-sensitivity for the AI together with according changes to the UI to make the casing visible. Scripts that either use software or factory ids are automatically migrated upon loading the game (on a best effort basis by using a new wrapper function but for really complicated scripts it is impossible to migrate them without extracting the meaning or the context of the script). For imported scripts you can chose the migration option if you think that the script might be affected by these changes.

The players who created guides and AI scripts have already been informed by these changes so it might take a bit until all scripts are updated. All in all this should solve a ton of headaches in the future when it comes to string-handling inside the AI. The initial idea to remove the aspect of casing from the AI entirely in order to simplify it a bit was just harder and harder to maintain without any meaningful gain in the long run in terms of usability. It was in fact just making things more complicated especially for people who were using the external editor to create scripts.

Changelog

New Stuff

added worker task 'Darkness: Collect particles'

added AI function 'String: To Lower'

added AI function 'String: To Upper'

added AI function 'Factory: Find Id'

added AI function 'Software: Find Id'

added AI function 'Highscore: Wave'

added AI function [spoiler]'Highscore: Era'[/spoiler]

added AI function [spoiler]'Highscore: Infinity'[/spoiler]

Changes

AI is now case-sensitive

changed UI components of AI script editor to display string casing

nature experiment now spawns floating texts on auto-harvesting

Fixes