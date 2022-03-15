 Skip to content

Gravitators update for 15 March 2022

Patch 1.1.1

Patch 1.1.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implementations:
Background optimizations.
SFX for Broken Antenna.
SFX for Space Station Cannon Repair.
Keyboard usage in Select Mission.
Friendly AI thrust particles.
Human Press Smoke.

Bug Fixes:
Enemies, Missions and Player Ship issues.
Special Ammo count.
Laser SFXs turning off.
Name Randomizer male-only last names.
Shift + TAB conflict with steam on briefing.
Highlight Briefing Awards with Controller.
Hunter Selection Pop Up Duplicated.
Disrupt Bomb SFX sync.
Lancer Ion Ammo GFX.
Mineral Ore SFX on collision.
Loadout Power Up icons appearing on screen.
Briefing Loadout cycling at the edges.
Door closing on Nuke.

