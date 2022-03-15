HF-TLH First Release Update!

Characters
- Footstep Sound fixed
- Footstep Emitter fixed
- Bullet Projectile + Tracing Rounds fixed
- Muzzle Flash fixed
- Crouching fixed
- Prone Fixed
- Charles Mesh + Collision fixed
Character Selection
- Level sound cue fixed
- Lighting fixed
Loading Screens
- Sound cue fixed
Splash Image
- Main Splash fixed
Buttons
- Pause Menu added buttons
- Death Screen added button
Language Localization
- 28 Languages added
- Set Language button added in Pause Menu
Mother's Arc:
- Rock collisions fixed
- Landscape + River collision fixed
- River Ripple + Splash fixed
- Zombie in cage fixed
Truck
- Truck lights intensity fixed
- Truck mesh collisions fixed
The City
- Truck trigger box fixed
- Music cue fixed
Zombies
- Zombie AI fixed
Changed files in this update