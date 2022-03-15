 Skip to content

HellFull - The Last Hope update for 15 March 2022

HF-TLH First Release Update!

Build 8377338

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Characters

  • Footstep Sound fixed
  • Footstep Emitter fixed
  • Bullet Projectile + Tracing Rounds fixed
  • Muzzle Flash fixed
  • Crouching fixed
  • Prone Fixed
  • Charles Mesh + Collision fixed

Character Selection

  • Level sound cue fixed
  • Lighting fixed

Loading Screens

  • Sound cue fixed

Splash Image

  • Main Splash fixed

Buttons

  • Pause Menu added buttons
  • Death Screen added button

Language Localization

  • 28 Languages added
  • Set Language button added in Pause Menu

Mother's Arc:

  • Rock collisions fixed
  • Landscape + River collision fixed
  • River Ripple + Splash fixed
  • Zombie in cage fixed

Truck

  • Truck lights intensity fixed
  • Truck mesh collisions fixed

The City

  • Truck trigger box fixed
  • Music cue fixed

Zombies

  • Zombie AI fixed

