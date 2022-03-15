Update 1.17: Overhaul FPS

Dear operators,
Update 1.17 is available with a important requested overhaul: First person view.
Movement, ADS, shot, recoil, animations... are completly changed to be suited to modern FPS and more pleasant.
Obviously, improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG}
GAMEPLAY:
**- Overhaul: New first-person perspective system
- Add: All maps available for "War" game mode
- Add: New maps available for "Prisoner of war" game mode**
- Add: "Target" task is available for all maps
- Add: Battle plan - Insert delay in an order
**- Improve: AI reactivity
- Improve: AI combat behavior**
- Improve: Unstable aiming of first-person view
- Improve: Behavior of new enemies spawned if current ennemies are on alert
- Improve: Add NVG at dead torturer at the beginning of Prisoner of war
- Fix: Available orders might not visible correctly after select captured enemy or hostage
- Fix: AI might spot with wrong cone vision
- Fix: Smoke grenade might not block vision of AI correctly
- Fix: Undesirable possible zoom with NVG / laser with a scope enable
- Fix: Wrong enemy spawn in training mode in terms of lastest game mode selected
- Fix: Some errors scripts
ANIMATIONS:
**- Overhaul: All animations of first-person view (movement, shot, actions...)
- Add: Turn in place animations for player and AI
- Add: Smooth offset animations in third-person view**
- Improve: Rate rotation player in third-person view
- Fix: Character rotation in third-person view if use lean and no weapon
RENDERING:
**- Add: Realistic red dot and holo sights
- Add: Glass reflection on sights**
- Add: Rotation scope when use lean
- Improve: Aiming rendering of ADS
- Improve: Shot SFX volumes
- Improve: Path prediction of grenade
- Improve: Flag captured in War mode
- Improve: Some UI designs
- Fix: Switch sight of "EATech 256 a66 with G34 Magnifier" produced texture errors
- Fix: Switch sight of "EATech XPH3 with G34 Magnifier" produced texture errors
- Fix: SFX volume might not saved correctly after quit the game
