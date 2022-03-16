1.0.26.4662

Changes
- Added a point cost to every reward
- Added left turn signal to turning bus in Challenge 2
- Fixed neighbourhood spelling
- Fixed Anti-Aliasing settings in quality settings
- Improve readability of traffic signs
- Improved Challenge 10 so you cannot pass unless you come to a complete stop and can pass by stopping without braking
- Improved Challenge 11 sign placement and fixed floating grass
- Improved lighting in Challenge 2
- Improved Challenge 8 shoulder check timing so it counts if you check earlier
- Renamed "Drive" button to "Drive Next"
- Changed Exit/Retry menus to not be transparent
- Fixed pedestrians floating in Challenge 1
- Fixed out of body highlights in Challenge 3
- Increased turn assist strength in Challenge 15
- Added blinker on player and motorcycle in Challenge 7
- Added loading tips
- Optimized Challenge 5
- Improved Challenge 4 lighting
- Fixed blue box highlight in Challenge 5 intervention
- Increased size of max speed sign in Challenge 11
- Improved challenge randomization to prevent repeats
- Improved Challenge 12 by moving player spawn back to give more time to react
- Added gold trophy icon to challenges with 100% and regular trophy icon only appears if you have passes the challenge
- Replaced crash noises in Challenge 1
- Fixed physical steering wheel support and fixed Gas/Brake are backwards on physical steering wheel pedals
- Increased point cost of all rewards
- Added point reward for redoing challenges
- Added Learn More button to success screen
- Increased maximum speed to 50 KM/h in Challenge 1
- Fixed turn assist in tutorial
- Fixed truck horn in Challenge 14
- Optimized various models by adding levels of detail
- Added sound volume settings
- Added new decals and car wraps
- Improved vegetation LODs to be more consistent
Changed files in this update