Street Sense update for 16 March 2022

1.0.26.4662

Street Sense update for 16 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added a point cost to every reward
  • Added left turn signal to turning bus in Challenge 2
  • Fixed neighbourhood spelling
  • Fixed Anti-Aliasing settings in quality settings
  • Improve readability of traffic signs
  • Improved Challenge 10 so you cannot pass unless you come to a complete stop and can pass by stopping without braking
  • Improved Challenge 11 sign placement and fixed floating grass
  • Improved lighting in Challenge 2
  • Improved Challenge 8 shoulder check timing so it counts if you check earlier
  • Renamed "Drive" button to "Drive Next"
  • Changed Exit/Retry menus to not be transparent
  • Fixed pedestrians floating in Challenge 1
  • Fixed out of body highlights in Challenge 3
  • Increased turn assist strength in Challenge 15
  • Added blinker on player and motorcycle in Challenge 7
  • Added loading tips
  • Optimized Challenge 5
  • Improved Challenge 4 lighting
  • Fixed blue box highlight in Challenge 5 intervention
  • Increased size of max speed sign in Challenge 11
  • Improved challenge randomization to prevent repeats
  • Improved Challenge 12 by moving player spawn back to give more time to react
  • Added gold trophy icon to challenges with 100% and regular trophy icon only appears if you have passes the challenge
  • Replaced crash noises in Challenge 1
  • Fixed physical steering wheel support and fixed Gas/Brake are backwards on physical steering wheel pedals
  • Increased point cost of all rewards
  • Added point reward for redoing challenges
  • Added Learn More button to success screen
  • Increased maximum speed to 50 KM/h in Challenge 1
  • Fixed turn assist in tutorial
  • Fixed truck horn in Challenge 14
  • Optimized various models by adding levels of detail
  • Added sound volume settings
  • Added new decals and car wraps
  • Improved vegetation LODs to be more consistent

Changed files in this update

